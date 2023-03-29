New Crew

KYLE KING lands mornings at FIVE STAR MEDIA GROUP (SAGA) Hot AC WCVQ (Q108)/FT. CAMPBELL, KY-CLARKSVILLE, TN. He joins “THE Q MORNING CREW,” partnered with TIFFANY HILL, who remains following TOMMY JORDAN’s recent family-related departure earlier this month.

KING’s first day on the job will be APRIL 24th, with WCVQ PD RYAN PLOECKELMAN telling ALL ACCESS, “We are very excited to have KYLE KING join us at Q108. His passion and energy is contagious, and I know that he and TIFFANY will do a fantastic show.”

KING, previously morning show producer at Country KILT-F (THE BULL 100.3)/HOUSTON, took to FACEBOOK to announce his new gig in a sometimes emotional post. Watch it here.

