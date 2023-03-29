New Simple Booth Improvements

YEA NETWORKS' HALO app is now live, with new and updated features and improvements.

HALO is the software that is the basis for YEA NETWORKS' SIMPLE BOOTH photo booths. Currently in use by more than 700 radio stations around the country, this update is free to all existing customers.

YEA NETWORKS' SHAWN NUNN commented, "Included in the update are several features our users have been demanding. Developers have been working hard on this to keep SIMPLE BOOTH as the leading digitally connected photo booth on the market. Our station partners are back on the streets and using SIMPLE BOOTHS for both sales and marketing, now more than ever!”

SIMPLE BOOTH hardware, software and concierge design services are available from YEA NETWORKS via cash or barter. To find our more or schedule a demo, please contact SCOTT KERR at scott@yeanetworks.com.

