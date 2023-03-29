Lil Yachty (Photo: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com)

LIL YACHTY, JONAS BROTHERS and KAROL G are slated to be the musical guests on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in APRIL.

LIL YACHTY, whose new album, "Let's Start Here," represents a stylistic shift for the rapper into rock and alternative, will make his SNL debut this SATURDAY (4/1) opposite guest host QUINTA BRUNSON of "Abbott Elementary" renown.

JONAS BROTHERS will make their third appearance on the show APRIL 8th to promote their sixth, "The Album," featuring first single, "Waffle House," coming out MAY 12th. Guest host for that episode will be former SNL cast member MOLLY SHANNON.

Finally, LATIN star KAROL G will make her premiere SNL performance on APRIL 15th with guest host ANA DE ARMAS. KAROL G's "Manana Sera Bonito" album is the first all-SPANISH disc by a female artist to top the BILLBOARD 200.

