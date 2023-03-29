Kincade

CUMULUS MEDIA Active Rock WIXO/PEORIA, IL Afternoon Personality ANNA KINCADE of the "Afternoons With Anna Kin" show has announced her retirement from radio after a 25 year career.

KINCADE posted this on the WIXO website: "After a 25-year radio career, the time has come for me to hang up the headphones and turn off the on-air light. I have often said to others, 'The magic happens outside your comfort zone!' and it is time for me to lead by example and get outside my comfort zone. I have accepted a position locally outside of radio that will allow growth professionally and personally. I will share more details in the future. My last day on-air will be FRIDAY, APRIL 7th.

Check out KINCADE's full post from the WIXO website here.

