Ashley O

AUDACY Alternative WSFS (104.3 THE SHARK)/MIAMI has announced that ASHLEY O is returning to mornings from 6-10a, effective MONDAY, APRIL 3rd. She will also fill the AM Drive vacancy at sister WQMP (FM 101.9)/ORLANDO.

"I am more than elated to get to wake SOUTH FLORIDA and ORLANDO up," said ASHLEY O. "Plus, I get to keep working with amazing people like CHRISTINE MALOVETZ and ROSS MAHONEY so life is pretty sweet right now."

ASHLEY O has most recently been doing PM Drive on THE SHARK. She previously was morning co-host on THE BIG MISTAKE MORNING SHOW.

