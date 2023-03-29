Congratulations to singer-songwriter and producer VASSY, who took home the EDMA Icon Award at this year's EDMA's, held at MIAMI's FONTAINEBLEAU HOTEL, during MIAMI MUSIC WEEK. She is the first female to win that honor.

She told EDM.com, "I worked hard with integrity—it was not easy as it is a DJ-driven boys club genre, but I stayed true to myself and the dance community at radio really embraced me and gave me the platform to be myself and share my art with the world. I’m beyond grateful and proud to say that being authentically myself throughout my career paid off. Ladies, women can too be icons in dance."

VASSY recently topped the U.S. dance charts with her collaboration with BINGO PLAYERS and DISCO FRIES, "Pieces".

