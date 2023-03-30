June 2-3

The second annual HOMESTEAD FESTIVAL will be held on JUNE 2-3 at Country artist RORY FEEK's historic farm in COLUMBIA, TN. Musical performances will include COLLIN RAYE, PAUL OVERSTREET, CRAIG CAMPBELL WYNN VARBLE, THE MALPASS BROTHERS, and FEEK. Speakers include DR. TEMPLE GRANDIN, JOEL SALATIN, JILL WINGER, ALABAMA's TEDDY GENTRY, JUSTIN RHODES and more.

FEEK said, "The format for the weekend will be homesteading classes and lectures throughout the day and music on the main stage in the evenings as the sun sets. Multiple tents on the grounds will host simultaneous speakers teaching folks how to be more self-sustaining and live closer to the land, which I think are very important and aren’t being passed down to future generations the way they used to be... especially with the struggles we are all facing in the world today. People are interested in learning the skills and information that can help them provide for their families in these challenging times, and also add meaning and joy to their lives."

Full schedule and ticket information is available here.

