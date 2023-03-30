Thriller

CINEDIGM's BLOODY DISGUSTING will release a new scripted horror podcast via its BLOODYFM podcast network this FALL. "DEMON SQUAD," a weekly 12-episode series, is a supernatural thriller from TONY DEROSA-GRUND ("THE CONJURING") and will tell the story of an NYPD squad of misfit officers investigating supernatural cases. The fictional story, set in 1973, is based on the real-life "Demon Squad" still active at the NYPD.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with TONY to bring these amazing but absolutely true supernatural cases to life via the newest fiction series being added to our growing podcast network,” said BLOODY DISGUSTING and CINEDIGM Managing Dir. TOM OWEN. “Horror and true crime are two genres that we -- like the fans of these genres -- are passionate about, and DEMON SQUAD has elements of both, making it the best of both worlds. We can’t wait to explore these cases through premium, audio storytelling.”

DEROSA-GRUND added, “I am excited to partner with CINEDIGM CEO CHRIS MCGUIRK (who actually co-financed my very first feature film) and the entire BLOODY DISGUSTING/CINEDIGM team to tell these very real cases.”

