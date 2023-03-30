Debuts Today

A new podcast from iHEARTPODCASTS and CROOKED MEDIA tells the true story of 1970s "erotic magazine for women" VIVA.

"STIFFED," hosted by author and media executive JENNIFER ROMOLINI, tracks the founding of VIVA by PENTHOUSE publisher BOB GUCCIONE and his wife KATHY KEETON in 1973 and how the promise of a progressive "sexual utopia for women" staffed by feminists (where VOGUE's ANNA WINTOUR once served as Fashion Editor) ended up failing by 1980.

The series debuted TODAY (3/30) with the first two of eight episodes, and will post the remaining episodes weekly on THURSDAYS.

