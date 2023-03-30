Weekend Additions

FOX NEWS RADIO is adding weekend programming starting SATURDAY (4/1).

The network is adding "THE FOX NEWS RUNDOWN: FROM WASHINGTON," based on "THE FOX NEWS RUNDOWN" podcast recounting top stories from the week and hosted by FOX NEWS political reporters including JARED HALPERN and CHAD PERGRAM, airing SATURDAYS and SUNDAYS 5-6a (ET), and "THE BRET BAIER SHOW," hosted by the FOX NEWS anchor and consisting of clips from BAIER's podcast, airing SUNDAYS 10-11a (ET).

