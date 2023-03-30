New Brand In Fort Walton Beach

CUMULUS MEDIA's Country WYZB (NASH FM 105.5)/FORT WALTON BEACH, FL has rebranded as "Y1055 THE BEST COUNTRY." The move comes after a rebuild from the ground up, with a new transmitter, antenna, studio, and processing. Along with the rebrand came the launch of a new website, y1055country.com.

The station retains CUMULUS' national KINCAID & DALLAS morning show, now starting an hour earlier to air 5-9a (CT), followed by an hour of commercial-free music; PD HAYDEN GREEN is the 9a-2p host, with TARYN hosting afternoons from 2p to 7p and ELAINA SMITH's syndicated "NIGHTS WITH ELAINA" in evenings.

VP/Market Mgr. ASHLEY ALLEGRETTO said, "We are committed to delivering a fresh and exciting listening experience that reflects the tastes and lifestyle of our EMERALD COAST community. As PD, HAYDEN GREEN has the vision and talent to take Y1055 to the next level, and we are eager to share that with our passionate and engaged listeners.”

OM CHRIS KELLOG added, "It takes a real team to pull all the levers to create radio magic - from a genius engineering crew to the right Program Director and perfect air talent. This day would not have been possible without ASHLEY's belief in the vision of Y1055."

GREEN added, “Y1055 is a local station with local people who live and love the EMERALD COAST lifestyle. We have taken the very best of everything this station has to offer and given it new life. We're excited to begin a new chapter and we'll keep the promise."

