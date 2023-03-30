Bon Appetit

Actors ERIC MCCORMACK and STEVEN WEBER are teaming to host a weekly dinner conversation podcast. "EATING OUT WITH ERIC & STEVE" will launch on APRIL 5th and post episodes every other week. The show is produced by MCCORMACK's "WILL AND GRACE" co-star SEAN HAYES and TODD MILLINER's HAZY MILLS PRODUCTIONS.

Among MCCORMACK and WEBER's dinner companions on the podcast will be LEVAR BURTON and RICHARD KIND, TONY SHALHOUB and PERI GILPIN, LUCY DAVIS and ALFRED MOLINA, BRYAN CRANSTON and JULIE BOWEN, ROB MORROW and NOAH WYLE, RACHAEL HARRIS and YVETTE NICOLE BROWN, JASON ALEXANDER, and RACHAEL LEIGH COOK and KEVIN POLLAK.

