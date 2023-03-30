Debuts April 5th

AUDIO UP is adding to its roster of true crime podcasts with "KILLING DAD: A FIRST-DEGREE MISTAKE," a new 10-episode series examining a sensational 2014 NORTH CAROLINA murder case in which a teen shot and killed her father and then partied until her arrest, remaining silent at her trial. The teen, CRYSTAL HOWELL, currently serving 30 years to life, broke her silence in exclusive interviews for the podcast. Journalists MELISSA MCCARTY and KELLY MCLEAR host the show, which is being distributed by AUDIOBOOM and will debut on APRIL 5th.

CCO JIMMY JELLINEK said, “KILLING DAD is utterly addictive, shocking and truly provocative. It grabs you by the throat and refuses to let go until you’ve finished all ten episodes.”

« see more Net News