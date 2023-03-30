Buyer

Digital music company BELIEVE has acquired LIVERPOOL-based music publishing platform SENTRIC from UTOPIA for a price that values the company at €47 million. SENTRIC's leadership team will remain in place.

BELIEVE CEO DENIS LADEGAILLERIE said, "The acquisition of SENTRIC is the first step for BELIEVE in the roll-out of a global and comprehensive publishing offer. The growth and digital transformation of the songwriters’ market is opening-up many opportunities. We are excited to be able to immediately expand the services we provide to our existing TUNECORE clients with SENTRIC’s best-in-class royalty collection service, while starting to work on future innovative products and services for all of Believe’s songwriters and publishers.”

« see more Net News