Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute

CMT will include an all-star tribute to Southern Rockers LYNYRD SKYNYRD during the CMT MUSIC AWARDS, airing live on CBS at 7p (CT) SUNDAY (4/2) from the MOODY CENTER in AUSTIN, TX. The celebration comes 50 years after the band's debut album and following the passing of founding member and guitarist GARY ROSSINGTON earlier this month (NET NEWS 3/6).

The tribute will include BILLY GIBBONS, CHUCK LEAVELL, CODY JOHNSON, PAUL RODGERS, SLASH, and WARREN HAYNES alongside LEANN RIMES and WYNONNA JUDD as "The Honkettes.” JOHNSON and RODGERS will provide lead vocals, with GIBBONS, SLASH and HAYNES on electric guitar.

LYNYRD SKYNYRD band members JOHNNY VAN ZANT and RICKEY MEDLOCK will attend, along with ROSSINGTON's widow, DALE KRANTZ ROSSINGTON.

