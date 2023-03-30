2023 Winners Announced

The ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA (AWMF) has announced the 48th Annual GRACIE AWARD winners. The event will celebrate these honorees at a gala on MAY 23rd at the BEVERLY WILSHIRE in BEVERLY HILLS, CA. Local and student award winners will be honored at the GRACIE AWARDS Luncheon on JUNE 20th in NEW YORK.

This year's honorees include: CHRISTINA APPLEGATE; MEGHAN, THE DUCHESS OF SUSSEX; AVA DUVERNAY; FAITH HILL; AMANDA SEYFRIED; DANIELLE MONARO; AND tv SHOWS ABBOTT ELEMENTARY and THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW; along with frontline journalists and more, with a special tribute to women directors. Among the many winners in the radio categories are APPLE MUSIC RADIO's KELLEIGH BANNEN and WESTWOOD ONE's TERRI CLARK, who are both also Country artists.

EXTRA’s RACHEL LINDSAY will once again serve as the organization’s Social Media Ambassador. and the AWMF will honor Dr. JILL BIDEN, The First Lady, with its prestigious Grand Award. While all GRACIE AWARDS celebrate excellence, the Grand Award signifies a distinct level of achievement, acknowledging the extraordinary talent, dedication, and production involved in creating exceptional pieces of work.

AWMF Pres. BECKY BROOKS said, “As we close out WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH, it is important to remember the legacy of GRACIE ALLEN, the inspiration behind these esteemed awards. This year's recipients exemplify GRACIE ALLEN's spirit through their exceptional talent, innovation, and vision. Their steadfast dedication to their craft and their tenacious resolve to break boundaries serve as a compelling testament to the essential role women play in molding the cultural landscape. We eagerly anticipate celebrating their outstanding accomplishments.”

Click here for a full list of winners.

