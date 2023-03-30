Roberts (Photo: UTA)

UTA has signed Country singer-songwriter EMILY ANN ROBERTS for worldwide representation in all areas. ROBERTS is managed by STARSTRUCK ENTERTAINMENT’s NARVEL BLACKSTOCK and BERKLEY KRIZ.

The KNOXVILLE, TN, native rose to prominence with her runner-up finish on season 9 of THE VOICE as a member of BLAKE SHELTON’s team. Her debut EP, SOMEDAY DREAM, was released in 2019. ROBERTS has accumulated more than 20 million cumulative streams, and has already played the GRAND OLE OPRY stage 16 times. Her most recent single, “He Set Her Off,” garnered more than 16,000 pre-saves and over 500,000 streams in two weeks.

ROBERTS said, “UTA’s reputation speaks for itself, and it is truly an honor to be added to its list of renowned clients. I look forward to working with the incredible team at UTA. and I’m excited about all of the things we can accomplish together.”

UTA’s CURT MOTLEY and CASS SCRIPPS said in a joint statement, “We were immediately drawn to EMILY ANN’s soaring vocals, natural musicianship, and authentic personality. EMILY ANN has a unique sound, that honors traditional influences, and blends in a fresh current sound that sets her music apart. We are thrilled to add EMILY ANN ROBERTS to the UTA family of artists, and can’t wait for all the new chapters of her career to unfold.”

