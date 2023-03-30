Dave, Audrey & Mahoney Launch April 10th

HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock KSLX/PHOENIX has hired DAVE and MAHONEY for mornings, replacing the MARK & NEANDERPAUL Morning Show as MARK DEVINE is retiring from radio with his last show on FRIDAY, MARCH 31st. NEANDERPAUL will move from mornings to middays (NET NEWS 2/20/23). DAVE and MAHONEY will launch on MONDAY, APRIL 10th.

DAVE and MAHONEY come from BEASLEY MEDIA Alternative KXTE/LAS VEGAS where they have been since 2009, and will continue to be heard there in mornings. The DAVE and MAHONEY show features DAVE FARRA, JASON MAHONEY and AUDREY DRAKE.

FARRA said, “To be able to make the legendary KSLX our flagship station is a dream come true. It is an incredible honor to be trusted to start each morning on this powerhouse frequency, to join the HUBBARD BROADCASTING family, and to have the opportunity to live in one of the most family friendly best places in the country. Many thanks to TRIP REEB, GREG STRASSELL, DAVID MOORE and our extraordinary team at COMPASS MEDIA for seeing this through. We cannot wait to get started with HUBBARD and KSLX.”

HUBBARD RADIO PHOENIX VP/Market Manager TRIP REEB said, "It’s tough to follow a great show like MARK & NEANDERPAUL, but we are beyond happy to be able to introduce the DAVE and MAHONEY show to our morning listeners of KSLX. They are incredibly talented and I’m excited for this new era in PHOENIX.”

KSLX Brand and Content Director DAVID MOORE said, “This is a rare instance of a great show retiring and a great show replacing it. We have had our ears on DAVE and MAHONEY for a long time and I am grateful that we were able to persuade them to join us here at KSLX.”

