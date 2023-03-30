YouTube Shorts

Saying, “A multi-format world needs multi-format standards of success,” YOUTUBE Global Head of Music LYOR COHEN released his latest blog called “Did Shorts Just Double Your Audience?!?!” In it, COHEN highlighted that “In January 2023, fan-created Shorts increased the average artist's audience of unique viewers by more than 80%,” and said, “Shorts are the appetizer to the entrée. They are the entry point, leading fans to discover the depth of an artist’s catalog, including music videos, interviews, live performances, lyric videos, and more. “

COHEN added that fans on Shorts are nearly doubling an artist’s total reach, “so artists can spend more time doing what they do best: making great music.”

ELEVEN MANAGEMENT GM ASTRID FERGUSON said, "We have loved experimenting with Shorts on our GORILLAZ CRACKER ISLAND campaign. Shorts have allowed us to keep our channel active and fans engaged between larger video drops and it’s been fun for us to develop and create new ideas for a short form series."

TUNECORE CEO ANDREEA GLEESON said, “YOUTUBE Shorts has been instrumental in helping TUNECORE artists like J. MAYA and ALEXANDRRA KAY promote their new releases, grow their audiences, create dynamic content, and engage directly with new and existing fans, allowing them to increase their reach across all of YOUTUBE. The platform’s multi-format creator tools enable both artist discovery and development, allowing listeners to not only find new music but also to develop deeper engagement with artists and become dedicated fans. We’re excited to see YOUTUBE expand their offering of analytics tools which will enable our artists to learn even more about their audiences so they can continue to optimize their strategies both on and offline.”

ATLANTIC RECORDS EVP/ Viral Marketing & Analytics BRIAN DACKOWSKI said, “As we continue to leverage short-form video platforms to drive our records and to listen and react to our artists’ fanbases, YOUTUBE Shorts has become a key part of our digital strategy this year.”

EPIC RECORDS Associate Director, Content Marketing CORY GOLDBERG said, “YOUTUBE Shorts has been an incredible tool for our artists’ channel growth. According to YOUTUBE analytics, we see some of our artists gain hundreds of thousands of subscribers from the Shorts feed alone! Shorts has been especially helpful in keeping artists’ subscribers engaged and active, especially in the weeks following official PMV releases. It’s exciting to see consistent subscriber growth each time we post a new short, increasing when artists are in and even out of a release cycle.”

RAY ROCK CONSULTING Founder RAY ROCK said, “My favorite thing about YOUTUBE Shorts is the ability for hardcore and new fans alike to so easily navigate within the platform to dive into SHAKIRA’s expansive body of work and truly fall in love with her, as we’ve seen millions of listeners do over this last year. These new analytic tools will allow us to dig deeper into our total reach, dissect our fan data at a song level to really digest viewer trends, and ultimately identify which short form content, combined with long-form, most effectively takes fans on that journey.”

