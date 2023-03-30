Record Fundraising

It was a record fundraising effort for SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA in the Southern tier of NEW YORK, raising more than $161,000 to benefit the CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK and its local N.I.C.U., Peds and Labor and Delivery.

SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA operates Top 40 WNKI (WINK 106), Country WCBF (BIGFOOT COUNTRY), Classic Hip Hop WCBF-HD3 (JAMZ 101.7 & 107.9), AC WENY (MAGIC FM), Oldies WENI (MY COOL RADIO), Classic Rock WMTT (THE MET) and Rock WNGZ (WINGZ 93) in CORNING and ELMIRA, NY.

« back to Net News