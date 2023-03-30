On The Move Again

APM STUDIOS will distribute TONYA MOSLEY's podcast "TRUTH BE TOLD" starting with season 5 (subtitled "How to Get Free" and focusing on the use of psychedelics for PTSD due to racial trauma) on APRIL 13th. The show, produced by TMI with AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA, is moving from CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK and DCP ENTERTAINMENT, where it moved in 2020 from KQED INC. News-Talk KQED-F/SAN FRANCISCO. MOSLEY, the former co-host of NPR and BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON's "HERE AND NOW," is also co-producing a new limited podcast series for an early 2024 premiere.

APM STUDIOS Chief Content Officer JOANNE GRIFFITH said, “TONYA MOSLEY is one of the most talented hosts in media and we’re beyond excited to work with her at APM STUDIOS. As the industry moves towards telling more nuanced stories of Black AMERICA and other people of color, TONYA is already leading the way with ‘TRUTH BE TOLD’ and we look forward to building on this together.”

MOSLEY said, “As a mission driven journalist, I am tremendously honored to be in partnership with APM. JOANNE and her team take seriously the importance of nuanced storytelling that captures the richness and beauty of the Black diaspora and beyond.”

