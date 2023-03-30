The Healing Power Of Music

D&D ENDEAVORS MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING Founder DAVID NATHAN has announced a new business venture, HAPPY JACK RECORDS. The label is named in honor of his late son JACK, creator of the apparel brand, HAPPYJACK, which focuses on raising awareness for mental health issues.

NATHAN explained, "It's the first record label that focuses on music, the artists, their mental health and giving back."

There will be an official launch party to kick off Mental Health Awareness Month, THURSDAY, MAY 4th in NEW YORK CITY's. NATHAN said, "I've invited the industry to attend and help celebrate JACK's vision, the company's mission and message to use music as a vehicle to promote positive mental health advocacy."

Click here for full invite information and to RSVP.

