Celebrating Jazz Appreciation Month

NEWARK PUBLIC RADIO's Non-Comm WBGO (JAZZ 88)/NEWARK, NJ will celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month in APRIL with ensemble performances featuring students from local high schools and universities, and marks the first time school ensembles returned to the WBGO studios since the start of the pandemic.

Students from MONTCLAIR STATE UNIVERSITY went to WBGO to tape a performance by the DAVE STRYKER JAZZ COMBO.

WBGO Jam Series producer CAROLYN BEDNARSKI said, “It was impressive to see DAVE work with and jam with his students. The students from the CALI SCHOOL OF MUSIC really impressed us with their artistry and cohesion. We are happy to present them as the first in a series of special performances during Jazz Appreciation Month.”

