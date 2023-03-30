Happening Monday

Country star VINCE GILL will have the honor of revealing the 2023 class of COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME inductees during a press conference on MONDAY (4/3). GILL, who was inducted into the HALL himself in 2007, will lead a press conference that begins at 10a (CT) from the rotunda of the COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in NASHVILLE.

ALL ACCESS will report the full list of new members on MONDAY morning immediately following the press conference. Fans can watch the announcement on the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's YOUTUBE channel here.

