Former BRIGHAM YOUNG UNIVERSITY and NFL lineman and current BONNEVILLE Sports KZNS-A-F (KSL SPORTS ZONE 97.5 FM)/SALT LAKE CITY "HANS AND SCOTTY" co-host HANS OLSEN is joining play-by-play voice GREG WRUBELL as analyst on BYU football broadcasts on BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F, the BYU SPORTS NETWORK, and SIRIUSXM in 2023. He replaces former BYU quarterback RILEY NELSON.

“I’m elated to have HANS OLSEN join our broadcast team, and I’m eager to work with him as a commentary partner,” said WRUBELL. “I have known HANS since his BYU playing days, and I’ve always enjoyed being around him. I know our listeners in COUGAR NATION will appreciate HANS’ expertise, wit and engaging personality. He is an excellent broadcaster with a passion for BYU football, and I’m sure our audience will value his insights and energetic delivery. I can’t wait to experience the Big 12 football era with him in the booth.”

“I’ve always loved what my Uncle MERLIN did in the booth, and I had a dream to see what it was like,” said OLSEN, nephew of NFL great and longtime sportscaster MERLIN OLSEN. “I’m grateful to BRIAN ESTRIDGE and BOWL SEASON RADIO for giving me the chance to pursue that dream, and I’m beyond thrilled to now work with GREG, MITCH (JUERGENS, sideline reporter) and JASON (SHEPHERD, studio host) to bring my passion for the game to the BYU fans I played for years ago.”

“I’m excited to have HANS join our BYUradio broadcast team,” said BYU head coach KALANI SITAKE. “He is a former player and teammate of mine here at BYU, who played both defensive and offensive line in the NFL, something not many people have done. I know he has a great perspective and understanding of the game that COUGAR NATION will enjoy listening to alongside GREG WRUBELL in the booth for our games.”

