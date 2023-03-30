On WJR

The USFL's MICHIGAN PANTHERS have obtained a radio deal, inking an agreement with CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WJR-A/DETROIT for the 2023 season. WJR Senior News Analyst and "SPORTSWRAP" host CHRIS RENWICK will call the play-by-play, branded "MICHIGAN PANTHERS FOOTBALL ON 760 WJR" and available on the air and streaming online.

PD MIKE WHEELER said, “Our Director of Sales, JEFF MARCERO worked tirelessly on this deal and the result is the perfect partnership between two legacy MICHIGAN brands. We can’t wait for the season to start!”

RENWICK said, “I’m thrilled to be able to help usher in a brand-new era of PANTHERS football. And here’s the good news: whether you were around when the PANTHERS won the USFL Championship back in ‘83, or you’re a new fan, there’s plenty of room on the PANTHERS bandwagon! I can’t wait to take everyone on the ride with us.”

The PANTHERS name was resurrected from the original 1980s USFL by the new version, which launched in 2022 with all games played in BIRMINGHAM and is playing 2023 with four "hub" stadia, including DETROIT's FORD FIELD along with sites in BIRMINGHAM, MEMPHIS, and CANTON, OH.

