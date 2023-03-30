Bowen (Photo: Greg Roach Photography)

The 13th annual T3R TEXAS REGIONAL RADIO MUSIC AWARDS were held on MONDAY (3/27) at TEXAS LIVE! in ARLINGTON. Awards were handed out to artists and radio broadcasters from around the country, and ZZ TOP's BILLY GIBBONS was honored with the Living Legend Award. He was on hand to accept that trophy, as well as a key to the city of ARLINGTON.

AARON WATSON was named Entertainer of the Year, and WADE BOWEN was the night's big winner, taking home trophies for Male Vocalist, Single and Song of the Year, the latter two for "Everything Has Your Memory." ARIEL HUTCHINS won for both Female Vocalist and Video of the Year ("Stuck"). WILLIAM CLARK GREEN won Album of the Year for "Baker Hotel." Other artist winners included FLATLAND CAVALRY (Group/Band of the Year), JORDAN RAINER (New Female), MATT CASTILLO (New Male) and LOVE & CHAOS (New Duo).

RED DIRT PROUD, hosted by JB CLOUD, was named Syndicated/Specialty Show of the Year in the radio categories. See the complete list of winners here.

