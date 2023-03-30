"Hollywood" Presents Joel Corry With Remix Of The Year Award

The 2023 ELECTRIC DANCE MUSIC AWARDS (EDMA) were held at MIAMI's FONTAINEBLEAU, attended by radio and some of the scene's biggest performers.

Awards were presented in over two dozen categories and performers included ARMIN VAN BUUREN, JOEL CORRY, ANABEL ENGLUND, LODATO, ICONA POP, VASSY, OLIVER HELDENS and many others.

Founder and co-Executive Producer SEAN "HOLLYWOOD" HAMILTON commented, "As always, the awards were entirely driven by fan votes, showing the immense power and influence of the EDM community. Just wait till ya see what's in store for 2024!"

For a complete list of award winners, go here.





Poolside At Fontainebleau





