Flo Rida (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

FLO RIDA's son, ZOHAR, remains hospitalized in an ICU after a MARCH 4th fall out of a NEW JERSEY apartment window. In a lawsuit filed against the apartment building's owners, the 6-year-old's mother, ALEXIS ADAMS, claims that he fell out of a fifth floor window of their JERSEY CITY apartment.

According to an article in the NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX, FLO RIDA reportedly has not been involved with ZOHAR and has only seen him once.

In the suit, ADAMS is seeking damages, attorney’s fees and payment of her son's medical bills.

