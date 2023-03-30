Sponsored By Intuit

A branded content podcast from INTUIT QUICKBOOKS and iHEARTMEDIA is aimed at small business owners.

"MIND THE BUSINESS: SMALL BUSINESS SUCCESS STORIES" is hosted by "personal finance influencer" AUSTIN HANKWITZ and "YO QUIERO DINERO" podcast host JANNESE TORRES. The show launched YESTERDAY (3/30) and will post every other THURSDAY. The debut episode is an interview with SIKA HEALTH founder AMI KUMORDZIE.

