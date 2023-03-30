-
Intuit QuickBooks/iHeartMedia Branded Content Podcast Looks At Small Business
by Perry Michael Simon
March 31, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)
A branded content podcast from INTUIT QUICKBOOKS and iHEARTMEDIA is aimed at small business owners.
"MIND THE BUSINESS: SMALL BUSINESS SUCCESS STORIES" is hosted by "personal finance influencer" AUSTIN HANKWITZ and "YO QUIERO DINERO" podcast host JANNESE TORRES. The show launched YESTERDAY (3/30) and will post every other THURSDAY. The debut episode is an interview with SIKA HEALTH founder AMI KUMORDZIE.