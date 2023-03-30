Neil Ormandy & Drew Love

SILO: MUSIC founders JACK and NEIL ORMANDY hosted their premiere "Mind The Gap" industry showcase at L.A.'s THE SUN ROSE, with artists DAN CAPLEN, THUTMOSE, DREW LOVE, KELSY KARTER and BERNHOFT.

CAPLEN has toured with RAG 'N' BONE MAN, ANNE MARIE and ONE REPUBLIC and co-wrote the chart-topper, "These Days" by RUDIMENTAL. UMA "THUTMOSE" IBRAHIM is a NIGERIAN-AMERICAN hip-hop artist who recently toured with BILLIE EILISH and was featured on the GRAMMY-nominated "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" soundtrack). DREW LOVE is an L.A.-based R&B/pop artist and half of the group THEY, who has written for KACEY MUSGRAVES, JOHN LEGEND, THE CHAINSMOKERS, BTS and CHRIS BROWN.

NORWEGIAN songwriter/guitarist and artist BERNHOFT (the first non-AMERICAN to be nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best R&B Album category) was next on the stage, performing two SILO:-curated songs, “Carry You” and “Sleep Safe At Night.”

The originally scheduled appearance and performance by the multi-platinum PALOMA FAITH was cancelled due to travel issues from the UK but singer/songwriter KELSY KARTER stepped in to sing her highly anticipated song from her up-and-coming record “Woman.” KARTER wrote the song for PALOMA with fellow SILO: collaborators NEIL ORMANDY, JBACH and MARTIN WAVE. KELSY has toured with the likes of THE STRUTS, THE HUNNAS and is set to join BILLY IDOL’s upcoming tour.

