NAB: Filing Amicus Brief

NAB filed an amicus brief in the U.S. COURT OF APPEAL for the DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA CIRCUIT yestertoday supporting the challenge by STANDARD GENERAL, TEGNA and CMB MEDIA GROUP to the FCC’s decision to designate their transaction for an administrative hearing. This decision was made by career FCC staff nearly a year after the applications were filed and on bases entirely outside the COMMISSION’s jurisdiction. The decision unlawfully threatens future investment in local broadcast stations and harms the public.

NAB President/CEO CURTIS LeGEYT: “The COMMISSION's handling of the STANDARD GENERAL-TEGNA transaction has exposed serious flaws in the current system that impact anyone who depends on free, local broadcast service. We urge the court to correct this egregious misstep by the FCC. Unappointed FCC staff have sent this proposed deal to regulatory purgatory, depriving the COMMISSIONERS the opportunity to participate in decisions that carry significant implications for broadcast stations and their viewers and listeners. The vital local journalism provided by broadcasters is at risk if the FCC's actions are left unchallenged, and we ask the court to act quickly on this matter.”

The text of the filing can be found here.

