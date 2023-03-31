Big Time Honor!

Pop group BIG TIME RUSH, who formed in 2009 and were the subject of a scripted hit NICKELODEON show of the same name, are about to be honored with BIG TIME RUSH DAY.

On APRIL 4, EMILY LARSON, Mayor of DULUTH, MN -- the band's hometown -- will make the official proclamation at the DULUTH ENTERTAINMENT CONVENTION CENTER, making that date an annual holiday. In addition, the Mayor will officiate at a ceremony renaming one of the city's streets in their honor.

The band has announced they will release its new album on JUNE 9th, ahead of their upcoming Can't Get Enough Tour, and will celebrate #BTRDAY with fans across socials. The tour kicks off JUNE 22nd in FORT WORTH. Tickets are on sale now. Visit bigtimerushofficial.com for details.

