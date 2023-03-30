Gracie Award Winner

ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION surprised HOFSTRA student FATIMA MOIEN on ABC's "The View" with a $10,000 scholarship from the 48th annual GRACIE AWARDS on behalf of ABC NEWS and the show in honor of the late BARBARA WALTERS. MOIEN was in the studio audience with her parents.

The HOFSTRA graduate student was recognized for her work as the on-air talent for the LAWRENCE HERBERT SCHOOL OF COMMUNICATIONS' "Live From Studio A," which brings influential media and communications professionals to campus to share their personal stories, advice, and wisdom with students.

THE GRACIES recognize outstanding programming and individual achievement created by women, for women, and about women in all facets of media in news and entertainment. MOIEN and fellow local and student award-winners will be recognized at the GRACIE AWARDS LUNCHEON on JUNE 20th at CIPRIANI in NEW YORK CITY.

