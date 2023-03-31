Bisla

MUSEXPO, A&R WORLDWIDE's annual international music and media conference concluded last week at BURBANK's CASTAWAY restaurant and meeting center.

The event, which began in 2005 with A&R WORLDWIDE founder/President SAT BISLA, featured highlights like ALL ACCESS MUSIC GROUP President/Publisher JOEL DENVER being presented with the International Lifetime Achievement Award (NET NEWS 3/21), a new sister city agreement between BURBANK and AREZZO, ITALY, and ATCO RECORDS President/ATLANTIC RECORDS President of A&R PETE GANBARG honored as International Music Person of the Year.

MYBURBANK.COM's DEVIN HERENDA has a full recap of the MUSEXPO awards, panels and guests here.





« see more Net News