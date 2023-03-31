Available

One year after joining iHEARTMEDIA Talk WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER, RICH "RIZZO" DEAVER and JEFF DALY have been let go from afternoons. RIZZO & JEFF replaced EARL DAVID REED in MARCH 2022; the duo previously worked together at MACDONALD GARBER BROADCASTING Top 40 WKHQ/TRAVERSE CITY, MI, while DALY, as "RAT," co-hosted "RAT AND PUFF" at AUDACY Top 40 WDZH (98.7 AMP RADIO)/DETROIT, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA, and WFLZ/TAMPA.

RIZZO & JEFF told ALL ACCESS President/Publisher JOEL DENVER, “This is hard. Budget cuts are a sad reality of this business, and while budget cuts are never easy it was an honor to work with and be entrusted to carry on the legacy of people like BROTHER WEASE. We want to thank (Market Pres.) BOB (MORGAN), (SVP/UPSTATE NEW YORK) TIAS (SCHUSTER), (PD DOMINIC) ZAKK (ZACCAGNINI) and (EVP/Programming) JEFF HURLEY for supporting us. We worked everyday because we love it and we know this is the kind of show that is the future of radio. Content, new revenue, multi skilled talent bringing radio back to those who feel we’ve abandoned it is our core mission. One of our career highlights was winning the digital influencers of the year in the biggest media company in the world and we look forward to being able to bring that kind of show, that pure passion and talent and next level ideas and execution to a company in the very near future.”

