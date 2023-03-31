Egros

NEXT GEN STATS analyst and former BALLY SPORTS WEST and FOX SPORTS SOUTHWEST reporter ED EGROS is joining AUDACY's BETQL NETWORK as co-host of “BETQL DAILY” with incumbents JOE OSTROWSKI and ERIN HAWKSWORTH, airing weekdays 9a-noon (ET) starting MONDAY (4/3).

“ED has become a leading voice on sports betting and analytics over the course of his career and we’re pleased to add him and his perspective to our weekday ‘BetQL Daily' program alongside JOE and ERIN,” said VP MITCH ROSEN. “Through his wealth of experience in sports reporting and analysis, Ed will provide valuable insights to our listeners as they make their betting decisions, while using his expertise to break down games, analyze players and teams, and provide valuable betting tips, strategies and Wagertainment.”

“I could not be more excited! To join an established show with two of the more talented pros in the business in ERIN and JOE is an opportunity I wholeheartedly embrace,” said EGROS. “It has always been a professional dream of mine to have a platform to combine my loves of sports analytics and sports betting. I am thrilled to be able to move the sports betting conversation forward and have a strong group to do it with.”

« see more Net News