Now With iHeart

JUST WOMEN'S SPORTS' soccer podcast "SNACKS" with soccer players SAM MEWIS and LYNN WILLIAMS is returning for a second season, now distributed by iHEARTPODCASTS.

"We’re excited to bring ‘SNACKS’ back for another season as it’s one of the most important platforms in women’s sports right now,” said JUST WOMEN'S SPORTS CEO HALEY ROSEN. “Women’s soccer has been on such an incredible growth trajectory over the past decade, and on this show, two of the game’s most decorated and accomplished players are not only providing their authentic perspective every week as professionals but also as burgeoning media personalities adding to the almost nonexistent conversations happening about women’s soccer games week to week.”

WILLIAMS said, "We're thrilled to be back for a new season of ‘SNACKS.’ We’ve been roommates together, we’ve won championships together, and we’ve represented our country on the national stage together. ‘SNACKS’ is our way for us to connect with fans and to continue to grow the game by giving a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a professional women's soccer player and all that comes with it: the travel, training, trades, family, friends, injuries, coaches, the wins, the losses, it’s all there.”

“I can’t wait for this new season. This league is constantly moving and shifting, and giving fans an inside look at it all that they can’t get anywhere else is our secret sauce,” said MEWIS. “Even with everything we’ve accomplished on the field, ‘SNACKS’ is one of our greatest joys because it provides us with such a unique opportunity for us to share our experiences around the game we love, and provide a platform for others to talk about women's soccer, in a way that hasn't been done before.”

