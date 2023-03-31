Pendarvis

CUMULUS Alternative WNNX (99X)/ATLANTA has officially announced that WILL PENDARVIS is returning to the station for APD/afternoons from 3-7p beginning MONDAY, APRIL 17th. LESLIE & BARNES teased the news earlier this week on THE MORNING X (NET NEWS 3/29).

"WILL’s arrival is yet another landmark moment for the re-born 99X," said CUMULUS Chief Content Officer BRIAN PHILIPS. "WILL personifies the 99X vibe, always has— he’s a soulful, one-in-a-million bundle of surreal contradictions. He is cosmically imaginative, lightning-fast with deadpan, self-deprecating humor, and of course, he’s a master class professor in all things Rock. We’ve still got a few rabbits to pull from the Original 99X hat, but securing Will’s return is as epic as anything the new station has done."

PENDARVIS added, "Everybody knows however awesome it is to travel, nothing beats the feeling of finally getting home. In a huge sense, that is exactly what I'm doing. Going back to the people and the place that is 'home' for me... and I could NOT be more excited about coming home to 99X! It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – happening AGAIN!"

