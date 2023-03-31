Lineup Announced

GENUINE AUSTIN RADIO/AUSTIN RADIO NETWORK Country KOKE/AUSTIN has announced the lineup for KOKEFEST 2023, AUGUST 4–5 at ADAM ORGAIN PARK in HUTTO, TX. Combining TEXAS Red Dirt with legendary artists, this year's lineup includes JON PARDI, RILEY GREEN, KOLBY COOPER, SAMMY KERSHAW, KEVIN FOWLER, TREATY OAK REVIVAL, JACOB STELLY, JULIANNA RANKIN, WHISKEY MYERS, WILLIAM CLARK GREEN, KAITLIN BUTTS, and THE WEATHER SOULS.

KOKE OM ERIC RAINES said, "KOKEFEST is not like other festivals. I say that because we truly try to create an experience you can walk away from and feel like you made some of the best memories with your friends and family. The music is always the centerpiece, but we are big on making sure you realize KOKEFEST is different. We want people to walk away with unforgettable memories that last a lifetime. KOKEFEST 2023… Here’s to the nights that turn into mornings and the friends that turn into family. We want nothing short of that."

Find out more and get tickets here.





« see more Net News