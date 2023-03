Presenters Announced

CMT has announced the presenter lineup and the addition of a tribute to the late STEVIE RAY VAUGHN for the 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS, airing live on CBS from AUSTIN's MOODY CENTER on SUNDAY (4/2) at 7p (CT).

Presenters will include CARLY PEARCE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, CHARLES ESTEN, DIXIE D'AMELIO, DUSTIN LYNCH, HARDY, IAN BOHEN + JEN LANDON ("YELLOWSTONE"), JON PARDI, LEANN RIMES, MADISON BAILEY ("OUTER BANKS"), MAX THIERIOT ("FIRE COUNTRY"), MEGAN THEE STALLION, NOAH SCHNAPP ("STRANGER THINGS"), PARKER McCOLLUM, PETER FRAMPTON, SHANIA TWAIN, STEVE HOWEY ("TRUE LIES"), and KANSAS CITY CHIEFS tight end TRAVIS KELCE.

In addition, GRAMMY Award winner GARY CLARK JR. will present a tribute to TEXAS native and Blues Rocker VAUGHN, who perished in a 1990 helicopter crash.

