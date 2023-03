Winners Announced (6/2)

CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS Station of the Year finalists have been announced. Two new categories, CMB Radio Podcast of the Year and CMB University Station of the Year were added this year.



SMALL MARKET

KDNW/DULUTH

KNWS/WATERLOO

KSLT/RAPID CITY

WCLQ/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT

WHPZ/SOUTH BEND



MEDIUM MARKET

KAXL/BAKERSFIELD

KLRC/FAYETTEVILLE, AR

WAFJ/AUGUSTA

WBCL/FORT WAYNE

WNWC/MADISON



LARGE MARKET

KGBI/OMAHA

KJNW/KANSAS CITY

WCSG/GRAND RAPIDS

WJQK/GRAND RAPIDS

WLFJ/GREENVILLE, SC



MAJOR MARKET

KLTY/DALLAS

KSBJ/HOUSTON

KXBS/ST. LOUIS

WCIE/TAMPA

WRBS/BALTIMORE



CMB UNIVERSITY

ICE RADIO 1620AM/MANCHESTER COMMUNITY COLLEGE

RESOUND RADIO/CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

SPARK HD/OLIVET NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

WNZR (LIFELINE 90.9)/MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

WVOE (THE MEL 88.1)/UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN ST. PAUL



RADIO PODCAST

KLRC/FAYETTEVILLE, AR "More Than Small Talk"

KCMS/SEATTLE "Passion Meets Purpose" with SARAH TAYLOR

WAYFM "WALLY Show Aftercast"

WBGL/CHAMPAIGN, IL "The Unfolding" with MEREDITH FOSTER

WHPZ/SOUTH BEND "What Else" with COREY MANN



The Station of the Year Awards will be presented at Momentum 2023 during the CMB Awards Dinner on FRIDAY (6/2) in ORLANDO.

