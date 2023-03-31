Lineup Announced

SIRIUSXM's STORME WARREN is set to host the FUND RECOVERY Charity Dinner & Concert on TUESDAY, APRIL 4th at the TWELVE THIRTY CLUB in downtown NASHVILLE at 6p (CT). The event, which was already scheduled, will now benefit mental health services for THE COVENANT SCHOOL and those impacted by the recent shooting at the NASHVILLE elementary school.

The evening will feature music and appearances by JT HODGES, ERIC and JESSIE JAMES DECKER, RAELYNN, JASON CRABB, BUTCH WALKER, JAY, and JEREMY POPOFF from the band LIT, ERIC PASLAY, TY HERNDON, TYLER RICH, and former NASHVILLE Mayor MEGAN BARRY, PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMERs ANTHONY MUNOZ, WARREN MOON, STEVE ATWATER, STEVE HUTCHINSON and LEROY BUTLER, along with former TENNESSEE TITANS stars DELANIE WALKER, TAYLOR LEWAN, and BEN JONES, and many more guests.

Former NFL player ERIC DECKER said of the event, "My heart is hurting this week. A senseless act took the lives of innocent children and loving leaders in our community. Surviving a school shooting myself, I know how important it is to come together and wrap our arms around these families grieving the loss of their loved ones. We all need support and love to navigate through this difficult time.”

A limited amount of tickets are still available online. For those who can't attend but still wish to donate, CARINGWAYS will be accepting donations for THE COVENANT SCHOOL here.

