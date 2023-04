New Afternoon Duo On Z102.9

KZIA INC.'s Top 40 KZIA (Z102.9)/CEDAR RAPIDS, IA is launching THOSE GIRLS IN THE AFTERNOON, pairing station veterans DESTINY and TAYLOR for one of the Corridor’s first two-person afternoon radio shows and the first show anchored by two women in any daypart on the station. The show will air WEEKDAYS from 3p to 7p on KZIA, kzia.com and on smart speakers and smartphones via the free Z102.9 app.

THOSE GIRLS IN THE AFTERNOON is an on-air reinvention of DESTINY and TAYLOR’s popular GIRL, CAN WE CHAT QUICK? podcast, which they’ve hosted since 2021. THOSE GIRLS pairs two music-loving, coffee-addicted, reality show-bingeing friends not afraid to share with the world their adventures in learning to "Adult."

TAYLOR is an ANAMOSA native and a UNIVERSITY OF IOWA graduate who has been hosting afternoons on Z102.9 since 2021, is joined by DESTINY, a VINTON native and a KIRKWOOD COMMUNITY COLLEGE graduate who previously hosted nights on the station.

DESTINY said, "So, you’re saying I get paid to spend four hours every day with my best friend and my favorite listeners? Is this an APRIL FOOL’S DAY prank?"

TAYLOR commented, "We can’t both be paranoid, so I’ll just be excited. When I started on the Z102.9 Street Team, I never expected to be on the air, let alone getting to host a show every day with a friend. This is great!”

KZIA Pres./CEO JULIE HEIN added, “We’re proud to see how many of our staffers started at Z102.9 while in college, working under our tent at the Farmers Markets, then work their way up to prime time airstaff!”

PD BRIAN DAVIS added, “My goal for our new afternoon show was to find hosts who are fresh, funny and relevant. DESTINY and TAYLOR’s podcast is consistently hilarious, and they have incredible natural chemistry, so putting them together was a nobrainer. It wasn’t our intention to create one of the few two-woman teams in the industry, but Z102.9 has always been a trailblazer, and I’m proud we’re continuing that tradition.”





