JOHN SIMS, news anchor and editor at GLEISER COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk KTBB-A-F/TYLER, TX, died FRIDAY (3/31) of injuries sustained when he was hit by a car while walking near his home in TYLER on TUESDAY (3/28). He was 70.

SIMS, a PHILADELPHIA native, worked over 45 years in radio, mostly in EAST TEXAS, where he hosted at KDOK before joining KTBB in 1998.

Owner PAUL GLEISER said, “We are heartbroken, plain and simple. JOHN was as good as it gets as a radio newsman. But beyond that, he was a kind and gentle soul with a heart to make his community better. The many people from all over EAST TEXAS and from across the social and political spectrum who have reached out to us following JOHN’s accident serve as testament to a life well lived. We will miss him more than I can say.”

