More Artists Added

The sold-out ELECTRIC FOREST has added over 30 artists to their music and camping festival in ROTHBURY, MI on JUNE 22-26. The new added artists include FLETCHER, STS9, BOB MOSES, KERALA DUST, among others. They will be joining the headline acts that include ODESZA, ZEDS DEAD, ABOVE & BEYOND, REZZ, SOFI TUKKER and THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT.

ELECTRIC FOREST also added a new fan participation Plug In Program called “The EF Radio On Air Extraordinaire,” inviting fans to collaborate with Festival HQ through a variety of community building and creative programs while earning wristbands to ELECTRIC FOREST.

