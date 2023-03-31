More Tour Dates Added

The QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT tour announced the addition of the final eight new dates across NORTH AMERICA for their upcoming Rhapsody Tour. The tour now adds second dates in BALTIMORE, NEW YORK, BOSTON, ST. PAUL, CHICAGO, DALLAS, SAN FRANCISCO, and LOS ANGELES after selling out the initial dates of those shows.

QUEEN’s SIR BRIAN MAY said, “Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious. Watch out world.”

LAMBERT said: “I can’t wait to tour NORTH AMERICA one more time with the Rhapsody tour alongside the two unbelievably talented legends that are BRIAN MAY and ROGER TAYLOR.”

You can watch their tour trailer here, and click for ticket information here.

« see more Net News