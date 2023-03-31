Carlyle

KRISTINA CARLYLE is departing PAMAL BROADCASTING, where she is midday host at Country WKLIWKBE (100.9/107.1 THE CAT) and morning co-host at sister AC WYJB (B.95.5) /ALBANY, NY, for a new opportunity. Her last day is FRIDAY, APRIL 7th.

Both stations are seeking her replacement. Find the WKLI job posting here. It's a part-time position that may expand to full-time. Find the WYJB job posting here.

CARLYLE, on air at WKLI as "KC CARLYLE," had a previous stint in mornings and as MD at that station from 2018-2020. She left the company for a time to do mornings on MAX MEDIA AC WVBW (92.9 THE WAVE) VIRGINIA BEACH in 2020, before returning in her current capacity.

Before her first stint with PAMAL, she was APD/MD/afternoon host at Country KVOO/TULSA. Her previous experience includes time with Country KTGX/TULSA; Country KWEN/TULSA; Country KRST/ALBUQUERQUE; and as Dir./MIDWEST and SOUTHWEST Promotion for SIDEWALK RECORDS.

« back to Net News