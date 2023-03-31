Distributing Podcast

iHEARTMEDIA and the SAN DIEGO ZOO WILDLIFE ALLIANCE (SDZWA), an international nonprofit conservation organization, announced season two of “Amazing Wildlife: A SAN DIEGO ZOO Podcast.” New episodes will post twice a month on FRIDAYS.

In season two, WILDLIFE Ambassadors RICK SCHWARTZ and co-host MARCO WENDT from SDZWA will cover topics including the SOLITARY LIONS of SAMBURU, the only place on earth we currently know of where lions live alone; the PACIFIC POCKET MOUSE, nocturnal animals and the butterfly life cycle. Special guests will include DR. ALISON GREGGOR, Researcher In Recovery Ecology. Listeners will also hear from Wildlife Care Specialists on the ground at the ZOO and SAFARI PARK, who will share unique stories that shape SDZWA’s international efforts to save threatened wildlife.

« see more Net News