No official word from the label, but multiple staffers in the promotion department at Country label SHOWDOG NASHVILLE have confirmed to ALL ACCESS that they were let go TODAY (3/31). The label is headed by flagship artist TOBY KEITH and his manager, TK KIMBRELL. Their publicist says the THIRTY TIGERS-distributed label is not being shuttered, but confirms that the promotion team was terminated.

In addition to KEITH, the label's roster includes CLAY WALKER, TOBY KEITH's daughter, KRYSTAL KEITH, and artist KIMBERLY KELLY, who has been out on her radio tour for several months. The promotion team consists of SVP RICK MOXLEY, VP TEDDI BONADIES, regionals GREG SAX, BLAKE NIXON, JC COFFEY and PAT SURNEGIE, and assistant LAURIE GORE.

The label was founded in 2005, initially as a joint venture with BIG MACHINE RECORDS, before splitting off six months later.

